Perseids isn't the only meteor shower you can spot in the Indian skies

Nayak says it’s important that you choose a location that is away from any sort of artificial light pollution. “Many of these meteors are faint," he adds. “Sit facing the eastern horizon. If you can detect the Perseid constellation, it's better to sit away from that side because it's rare to see them originate. Usually you see them scattered in a very large area. You have to lie down and look at the sky towards the horizon," he explains. “It may peak on the night of 11-12 August, or the night of 12-13 August, so both the nights are advisable to watch this meteor shower," he adds.