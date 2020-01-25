Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2020, 10:20 AM IST
In Episode 2 of his fortnightly column weaving fact and fiction, writer and illustrator Sarnath Banerjee explores the sociology of the landlord class
Nursing rejection from prospective landlords? Dejected about never finding your dream home? There’s only one way to cope with it all
Click here to view enlarged graphic
Sarnath Banerjee is the writer and illustrator of several books, including All Quiet In Vikaspuri and Doabdil. He is currently working on a series of theatrical lectures with the economics department of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Media Lab. He will be launching a fortnightly column in Lounge from January 2020.