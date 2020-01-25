Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2020, 10:20 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 2 of his fortnightly column weaving fact and fiction, writer and illustrator Sarnath Banerjee explores the sociology of the landlord class

Nursing rejection from prospective landlords? Dejected about never finding your dream home? There’s only one way to cope with it all

Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Click here to view enlarged graphic

Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Sarnath Banerjee is the writer and illustrator of several books, including All Quiet In Vikaspuri and Doabdil. He is currently working on a series of theatrical lectures with the economics department of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Media Lab. He will be launching a fortnightly column in Lounge from January 2020.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue