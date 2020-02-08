Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Phantomgarh: A Visual Series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2020, 09:40 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 3 of his fortnightly column, writer-illustrator Sarnath Banerjee explains why the nation needs a ‘rafoo master’

Dissent can be put down by lathis, protests can be subdued with tear gas, a slab of marble can cover the unsightly, a high fence can block off the unpleasant sight of slums. But will this ‘cover and forget’ policy work long term?


