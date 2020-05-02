Home > Lounge > Features > Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 10:20 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

The ‘corona lexicon’ from Sarnath Banerjee’s last episode continues to grow swiftly in this one

As the days of lockdown stretch on, we may be coming across characters like these every day, or turning into one of them

Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Click here to enlarge graphic

Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

