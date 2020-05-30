Phantomgarh: A Visual Series by Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A Visual Series by Sarnath Banerjee1 min read . Updated: 30 May 2020, 09:40 AM IST
In Episode 10 of the fortnightly column, Sarnath Banerjee tells us how people in the Middle Ages coped with lockdown and social distancing
As covid-19 rages on, Sarnath Banerjee speaks to historian Julia Hauser about plagues and pandemics in history.
