Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 10:20 AM IST

In Episode 11 of his fortnightly column, Sarnath Banerjee takes us into the world of Promona Sengupta, living in a foreign land during the pandemic, battling anxiety and depression