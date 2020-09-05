Home >Lounge >Features >Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 09:41 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 17 of his fortnightly graphic column, Sarnath Banerjee explores the eternal boredom of the self, induced by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic

Sarnath Banerjee takes us into the mind of Brighu, who delights in inventing new professional roles for himself at social gatherings. Except these days, homebound due to the pandemic, he has no opportunity to take off on the wings of fancy

Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee










Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A woman tries to cool down her relative with a hand-held fan after he was admitted to the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur. (REUTERS)

Everyone could be a carrier: Covering the covid-19 pandemic in rural India

2 min read . 02 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout