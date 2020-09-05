Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 09:41 AM IST
In Episode 17 of his fortnightly graphic column, Sarnath Banerjee explores the eternal boredom of the self, induced by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic
Sarnath Banerjee takes us into the mind of Brighu, who delights in inventing new professional roles for himself at social gatherings. Except these days, homebound due to the pandemic, he has no opportunity to take off on the wings of fancy
