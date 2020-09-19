Home >Lounge >Features >Phantomgarh | A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee
Phantomgarh | A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2020, 09:00 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 18 of his fortnightly graphic column, Sarnath Banerjee reminds us of the virtues of sleep as a cure for capitalism

Sarnath Banerjee’s new graphic feature reminds us of the virtues of sleep, especially the restorative effect of a power nap on everyone around the world—from daily wage earners in India to office-goers in Japan to various national leaders


View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Sarnath Banerjee is the writer and illustrator of several books, including All Quiet In Vikaspuri and Doab Dil. He is currently working on a series of theatrical lectures with the economics department of MIT and the Media Lab.

