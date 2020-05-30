Subscribe
Home > Lounge > Features > Phantomgarh: A Visual Series by Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A Visual Series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 10 of the fortnightly column, Sarnath Banerjee tells us how people in the Middle Ages coped with lockdown and social distancing

As covid-19 rages on, Sarnath Banerjee speaks to historian Julia Hauser about plagues and pandemics in history.

Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

