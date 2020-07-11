Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
In episode 13 of his fortnightly graphic column, Sarnath Banerjee looks back on the history of plague outbreaks and their moral impact on society
Apart from damaging public health, contagions played havoc with social hierarchies and relationships.
