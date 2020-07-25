Subscribe
Home >Lounge >Features >Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 14 of the fortnightly graphic column, Sarnath Banerjee explores the charms and allures of European summer houses

Gracie Cristina, a writer, is hiding away from the coronavirus in a summer house, working on a “corotika"—an erotic thriller for covid times

View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

