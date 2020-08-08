Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Lounge >Features >Phantomgarh | A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh | A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . 08 Aug 2020 Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 15 of his fortnightly column, Sarnath Banerjee wonders how much of the past will survive after the covid-19 pandemic

As the world under the covid-19 pandemic has changed over the last few months, the past, along with its material memories, has started fading away. Sarnath Banerjee speaks to a scholar about what lies ahead of us

As the world under the covid-19 pandemic has changed over the last few months, the past, along with its material memories, has started fading away. Sarnath Banerjee speaks to a scholar about what lies ahead of us

View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Sarnath Banerjee is the writer and illustrator of several books, including All Quiet In Vikaspuri and Doab Dil. He is currently working on a series of theatrical lectures with the economics department of MIT and the Media Lab.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated