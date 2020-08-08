Phantomgarh | A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

As the world under the covid-19 pandemic has changed over the last few months, the past, along with its material memories, has started fading away. Sarnath Banerjee speaks to a scholar about what lies ahead of us

As the world under the covid-19 pandemic has changed over the last few months, the past, along with its material memories, has started fading away. Sarnath Banerjee speaks to a scholar about what lies ahead of us

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Sarnath Banerjee is the writer and illustrator of several books, including All Quiet In Vikaspuri and Doab Dil. He is currently working on a series of theatrical lectures with the economics department of MIT and the Media Lab.