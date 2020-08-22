Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

Sarnath Banerjee’s latest feature is a guide to different kinds of sieves, from the plasma membrane to the common colander, that keep out the unwanted. But sometimes, by mistake, they also let the latter in.

Sarnath Banerjee’s latest feature is a guide to different kinds of sieves, from the plasma membrane to the common colander, that keep out the unwanted. But sometimes, by mistake, they also let the latter in.

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee