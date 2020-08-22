Subscribe
Home >Lounge >Features >Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 16 of the fortnightly graphic column, Sarnath Banerjee provides a guide to different kinds of sieves, from the plasma membrane to the common colander, that keep out the unwanted

Sarnath Banerjee’s latest feature is a guide to different kinds of sieves, from the plasma membrane to the common colander, that keep out the unwanted. But sometimes, by mistake, they also let the latter in.

View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

