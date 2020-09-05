Subscribe
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home >Lounge >Features >Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee

Phantomgarh: A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 17 of his fortnightly graphic column, Sarnath Banerjee explores the eternal boredom of the self, induced by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic

Sarnath Banerjee takes us into the mind of Brighu, who delights in inventing new professional roles for himself at social gatherings. Except these days, homebound due to the pandemic, he has no opportunity to take off on the wings of fancy

View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Click on the image to enlarge

