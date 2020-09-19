Subscribe
Episode 18

Phantomgarh | A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Sarnath Banerjee

In Episode 18 of his fortnightly graphic column, Sarnath Banerjee reminds us of the virtues of sleep as a cure for capitalism

Episode 18
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee
Sarnath Banerjee is the writer and illustrator of several books, including All Quiet In Vikaspuri and Doab Dil. He is currently working on a series of theatrical lectures with the economics department of MIT and the Media Lab.

