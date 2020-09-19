Phantomgarh | A visual series by Sarnath Banerjee

Sarnath Banerjee’s new graphic feature reminds us of the virtues of sleep, especially the restorative effect of a power nap on everyone around the world—from daily wage earners in India to office-goers in Japan to various national leaders

Sarnath Banerjee’s new graphic feature reminds us of the virtues of sleep, especially the restorative effect of a power nap on everyone around the world—from daily wage earners in India to office-goers in Japan to various national leaders

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

View Full Image Episode 18 Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Illustration: Sarnath Banerjee Click on the image to enlarge

Sarnath Banerjee is the writer and illustrator of several books, including All Quiet In Vikaspuri and Doab Dil. He is currently working on a series of theatrical lectures with the economics department of MIT and the Media Lab.