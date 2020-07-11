PHOTOS: Life in the Sundarbans after cyclone Amphan

Amphan caused damage worth ₹1.02 trillion to Bengal, according to state government estimates. But the scale of the tragedy begins to feel real only when we start putting a human face to such numbers. In June, Das travelled with some members of the Ramakrishna Mission in Chandannagore to remote parts of Hasnabad and Sandeshkhali in the Sunderbans, North 24 Parganas to provide relief. With the help of aid workers, charities, and the leftover money from Das’ earlier fund-raiser, community kitchens were established in these villages—some so obscure that they could only be accessed by boats ferried across choppy waters. In the end, nearly 5,000 people were fed over the four days that the kitchen ran. Thousands more are still waiting for government relief to reach them.