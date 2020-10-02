Photos | The art of being Gandhi

Revered in India as the Father of the Nation, Gandhi was observed with dispassionate interest by foreigners. In 1920, Frieda Das, the first woman and foreign artist allowed to sketch him from close quarters, was intrigued by Gandhi. “Gandhi is ugly," she said bluntly, but also admitted, “I see him smile and think him beautiful." Her Indian counterparts, such as Nandalal Bose (whom Gandhi favoured the most among his contemporaries), were struck by the leader’s pledge of simplicity. The sparseness of Gandhi’s material possessions—fortified by his vow, “I must reduce myself to zero"—posited a visual challenge. How to capture the richness of a life that left so few traces? Artists like Haku Shah, S.H. Raza and Atul Dodiya grappled with it by making Gandhi’s minimalism a part of their aesthetics, by turning the meagreness of his earthly belongings—a pair of spectacles, stick, pen, loincloth—into icons.