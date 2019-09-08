Plug in to these smart devices

SECURITY CAMERA/BABY MONITOR

While baby monitors haven’t yet taken off in India, this home-security camera can be used as a baby monitor too—even in low light conditions. Its AI sensors learn, over time, to alert you through the connected app on your smartphone.

The Mi Home Security Camera 360° is available at Mi.com for ₹2,699

SMART LIGHTS

Smart LED bulbs let you pick from millions of shades and set the brightness to any level. They can be voice-controlled via voice assistants, and you can programme functions (like alerting you to new email by switching to a different colour) through IFTTT (If This Then That). The Wipro Garnet Smart Bulb is available on Flipkart.com for ₹770 for 7W

SMART PLUGS

The gateway drug to smarthome mania, smart plugs connect to your smartphone/Google Home/Amazon Echo. You can program them to turn on or off according to a schedule or based on your location, say switching on a lamp when you are 500m from home. The TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug

is available on Amazon.in for ₹1,770

PROGRAMMABLE COOKER

While the Instapot and Crockpot are yet to become widely available in India, Mealthy has launched a smart electric pressure cooker that pressure-cooks, slow-cooks, steams, bakes, and makes yogurt. It can be programmed easily and the on-device display alerts you to cooking progression. Handy separators enable cooking two things at the same time.

The Mealthy MultiPot is available at Mealthyindia.in for ₹8,490

VIDEO DOOR PHONE

Upgrade home security with this video doorbell that lets you screen visitors. It has two units: an indoor unit with a 4.3-inch monitor and an outdoor one with an inbuilt camera and microphone. The high-resolution pinhole camera operates in all light levels. The doorbell has a tamper-proof outside casing, and the gadget is easy to use even for those who aren’t tech savvy, such as elderly members of the family.

The Godrej Security Solutions’ Solus Video Door Phone is available on Amazon.in for ₹4,299