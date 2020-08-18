Prashant Bhushan case, free speech, ‘hate speech' and the right to dissent

There is no singular definition of “hate speech" under India’s laws. But there are a number of different provisions, especially in the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which can be categorized under a corpus of what one might regard as hate speech restrictions. These include sections 153A (which deals with speech that seeks to promote enmity between different religions, castes, communities and so forth) and 295A (which criminalizes speech that outrages religious feelings—this could be termed as India’s equivalent of a blasphemy law). These two provisions are both remnants of India’s colonial past, are vaguely worded, and have repeatedly aided an abuse of process. Apart from the IPC, there are provisions in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which criminalize speech made with the intent of humiliating members of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, and provisions in the Representation of the People Act, which treats as a corrupt practice speech that promotes enmity on the basis of various categories during elections. There was also Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court, in Shreya Singhal’s case.