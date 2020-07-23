Premier League: Liverpool finally end their title drought. Whose turn is it now?

Of England’s top six clubs, none have waited longer than Tottenham to lift the trophy. To put it in perspective, Spurs last won it before The Beatles had their first hit! Over the decades since, they’ve had some amazing teams and won many memorable tournament victories. Except the league. In recent years, Tottenham have come closer than ever before to ending the drought, on the back of big investments in the squad and stadium. But the main reason behind them finishing third, second, third and fourth between the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons was their manager Muricio Pochettino. One of the most highly rated managers in the world, he led the team to not just successive top four finishes, but also to the Champions League final last year. He was sacked earlier this season after a string of poor results, and it’s difficult to see when Spurs can put together a run of form that can break the 59-year hoodoo. In Jose Mourinho, they have another managerial great in charge now, but barring some drastic turnaround, it’s more likely that Tottenham will continue to be a top five team without making that crucial next step.