Press paws: A TV channel for your dog

Gurugram-based Udayan Mitra, who works in publishing, has tried out the channel with his four dogs. “Many of us have been amused, and a little surprised when we have seen our dogs look intently at our TV screens sometimes—just like humans—but then their attention wavers because of course what’s on the screen is meant for humans, not dogs. If you want to make sure your pet is having a good, relaxed time when you are away at work or at home but otherwise engaged, all you have to do is turn on DogTV," he says.