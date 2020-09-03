PUBG ban: what does the future hold for Indian e-sports teams and players?

The tournament Shekar mentions is the Skyesports Championship 2.0, one of India’s biggest e-sports competitions, which had a prize pool of ₹6 lakh for its PUBG event alone. While the championship will go ahead with other gaming titles and events, there will be no PUBG. The four-member PUBG team at Tamilas will now have to look beyond the popular battle royale game. “We also have a Valorant and Clash of Clans team… But the four players and coach (in the PUBG team) would be the most affected because this is their career, right? There is no fall-back option as of now because it's a well-structured, well-invested team. We had put in a lot of time into this," adds Shekar.