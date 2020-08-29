Is Indian publishing becoming more queer-friendly?

Winds of change seem to be blowing elsewhere over India’s publishing landscape too. In September, Hachette India is releasing Sex And The Supreme Court: How The Law Is Upholding The Dignity Of The Indian Citizen, which brings together essays by top lawyers and petitioners involved in judgements pronounced by the Supreme Court on various gender issues—from Justices Madan Lokur, A.K. Sikri and B.D. Ahmed to lawyers Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju (who are reportedly co-writing a stand-alone book on their fight for the rights of India's LGBTQ+ community), Mukul Rohatgi, Madhavi Divan and Saurabh Kirpal. “While Section 377 (of the Indian Penal Code, or IPC) and the 2018 judgement are at the heart of the book…the essays also cover a wide range of other issues around gender and sexuality—including marriage rights, the trans bill, triple talaq and MeToo—and how judicial proceedings have played out in those cases," says Poulomi Chatterjee, publisher of Hachette India. Until 2018, Section 377 criminalized sexual acts between consenting adults “against the order of nature".