Along with gumboots and raincoats, why not add a splash of bright colours, classic prints or a stunningly carved handle to your monsoon ensemble. Lounge lists down some wild options that’ll brighten up the season:

Alexander McQueen

A slight departure from the iconic British fashion house’s usual gothic romanticism, this red, green and blue plaid design is such a timeless pattern, that a metal skull handle adds just the right amount of dark edginess. Available at Farfetch.com; $488 (Around ₹36,525)

View Full Image The skull-shaped handle adds a gothic touch

Pasotti

Crafting umbrellas since 1956, the heritage brand has a sophisticated take on multi-coloured stripes with bold but subdued colours that don’t end up looking kitschy. The handle, on the other end, is crafted from leather. Available at PasottiOmbrelli.com; €195 (Around Rs17,141)

Shedrain

The American legacy brand, which has been making functional and stylish umbrellas since 1946, made this futuristic one with an iridescent canopy. The shaft and handle blend in to the look with their polished and faded silvery shades. Available at Shedrain.com; $30 (Around Rs2,244)

Good Earth

The Indian design house takes inspiration from Indian mythology, with motifs designed from the Sanskrit interpretation of the Indian Ocean. The shaft and handle are made from polished wood. Available at GoodEarth.com; Rs4800





