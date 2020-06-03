Radio Raheem's death in Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing' still haunts America

The media focus on incidents of looting and destruction during some of the protests following Floyd’s death also carries an echo of Do The Right Thing. After Raheem's body is carted away, his friend, the mild-mannered Mookie (played by Lee), is so upset he throws a garbage can through the pizzeria window, which causes the irate crowd to burn the place down. Lee would later say that one of the questions he’d often get asked was whether Mookie did the right thing – after all, Sal was his employer and a fairly decent person. Lee’s response was usually one of disbelief at how the destruction of property seemed to trouble some viewers more than a young man being killed in the street. As similar concerns about rioting and ransacked stores kept surfacing through last week, Lee told CNN: “People are reacting the way they feel they have to to be heard… I am not condoning all this other stuff but I understand why people are doing what they are doing".