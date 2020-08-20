Rahul Gandhi: 'I’m here for the long haul. I don’t run away from challenges'

Yes, it’s run its course. Every model is designed or based on the peculiar circumstances of the time it was developed for. We don’t live in 1990, we live in 2019. It’s pretty clear that what produced wealth in the 1990s and till about 2010–12, is now accelerating inequality and has created a nation where people can’t get a proper education, can’t access healthcare, and where jobs are not being created. So one needs to rethink some of our basic economic ideas that we’ve taken for granted for almost three decades and try and figure out a new economic model that will help us break out of the shackles of extreme inequality that is generating tremendous anger and anxiety in our society. The tragedy is, that, that work is not being done. The tragedy is that we are having conversations about all sorts of things, but not about how unemployment can be reduced. We are not doing the thinking on how inequality can be done away with. If you looked at our 2019 election manifesto, you’ll see that some of the thinking on how this process can be started, is in there. It’s clear in the manifesto how inequality can be dealt with. We explained how you could develop a higher education system that is accessible to the people, how education can be made more relevant, and what can be done to solve India’s agricultural problem. The blueprint of a new economic model is in our manifesto. But the RSS–BJP continue to live in denial. The today Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has crashed to 5 per cent, the lowest in over six years. Manufacturing growth is down to just 0.6 per cent, which means manufacturing is dying in India and we’re importing goods mostly from China. There is massive unemployment. But the BJP–RSS refuse to accept that India has an economic problem. So how will you begin fixing a problem whose existence you refuse to even acknowledge?