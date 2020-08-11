Rainproof your boots this monsoon

Rainproof your boots this monsoon1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Keep your shoes and sneakers dry with these quirky waterproof covers
Come monsoon, and one of the biggest concerns is to keep our shoes and sneakers dry. You could opt for protective sprays and cleaning kits, or go the extra mile with waterproof shoe covers. The latter are far sturdier, built to withstand the strong rains. Lounge creates a roundup of some such covers, ranging from quirky to purely functional.
Dry Steppers
Made with durable plastic and anti-slip soles, these cover ups stand out for their ankle-cord design. The zipper ensures that the cover stays firmly secured on your shoes. The quirky illustrations range from camouflage print to an impression of a regular sneaker on the side.
Available at DrySteppers.com; $19.99
Mud Savers
These covers, similar to the Dry Steppers, have a very convenient design. All you need to do is slip them on and head out in the rain. The plastic on the outside is transparent enough to keep a tab on your shoes, whether they are clean and dry ensconced within the covers.
Available at Flashwear.co.uk; £12.99
GripGrab
The minimalist design of the Dryfoot Everyday Waterproof Shoe Cover is essentially aimed at cyclists. The gaiter-like design can be adjusted over the shoe and secured with straps at the bottom. While the polyester design doesn’t provide complete coverage on the outside, it makes sure that the upper part of the shoe remains clean.
Available at Wiggle.com; $23.69
Umbrella Heaven
This design is as simple as it gets. Umbrella Heaven’s Aqua Waterproof Shoe Covers are a great alternative to the classic wellington boots, that can be heavier to lug around in. Made from PVC, these have an elastic opening for a snug fit.
Available at UmbrellaHeaven.com; £9.99
