Ramachandra Guha: ‘Each one of us has rejected close friends’ for the NIF

A further provocation was that I knew many excellent journalists who hadn’t written books, though they should be doing so. At the time, I knew Nandan Nilekani a bit. So I invited him to lunch at Koshy’s Parade Café in Bengaluru and proposed my idea of a fellowship scheme, open to anyone, to write a book about independent India. In 2003-04, when we started, the buzz in India’s publishing industry was all about fiction rather than non-fiction, though now the scene has turned now. At the time, I felt we should start something that would encourage people to write on the history, politics, sociology, culture of independent India. I suggested we should peg the amount of the stipend at a professor’s salary (it is currently ₹1.5 lakh per month for 12 months), regardless of age, and give it for a year. Nandan agreed to fund it.