Ramayan to kite flying—a pandemic of nostalgia

Of course, this nostalgist’s map of the pandemic is itself a sign of privilege. Millions do not have the luxury of reliving an older India of slower rhythms, cleaner skies and fewer cars. That is apparent in the daily stories of migrants walking home, livelihoods lost and businesses in a shambles. Somewhere, a migrant scribbles a note of apology for stealing a bicycle to get home to his ailing son. Another talks about swallowing two painkillers a day, even if he has no food, to bear the torment of unforgiving highways and scorching sun as he tries to walk from Visakhapatnam to his village in Odisha. The image of a stranded man breaking down in tears, his face twisted in grief as he talks on a mobile phone to his family some 1,200km away, unable to get to his dying son, stares at us from the pages of our newspapers. While we post pictures of bread we baked from scratch on our Instagram pages, we see pictures of chapatis lying on railway tracks in Maharashtra, the pitiful remnants of migrants who fell asleep on the tracks, unaware of a train approaching.