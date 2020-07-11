Lounge Heroes | Ramchandra Godbole: Taking healthcare to Chhattisgarh's adivasis

The only solution was to provide healthcare in the village, at the bare minimum cost. At his clinic, Dr Godbole would examine patients for illnesses and ferry the critical cases to neighbouring cities. He worked on building trust and addressing misconceptions. “For example, many think you can only get better if you get an injection. And the more you take, the better it is." It took time, and persistence, but he started getting a regular stream of patients. He also learnt the local Halbi language so he could communicate better. It helped that Sunita had set up an Adivasi women’s collective to help ensure a fair price for those selling forest produce like mahua, raw mangoes and tamarind.