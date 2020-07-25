Rasams hit refresh

Growing up in Kerala, chef Regi Mathew, founder of the restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Bengaluru, recalls that rasam was not part of his everyday meal. “My mother would give us peppery rasams if we were unwell or had a cold," he says. The chef, who spent about three years travelling across Kerala researching its sub-regional dishes, believes there is perhaps no greater unifier and leveller than rasam. It cuts across class and caste, though it may not be regular fare in every household. For instance, it is not prevalent in communities like the Mappila Muslims or Syrian Christians. It is, however, widespread in Namboodiri Brahmin kitchens, where it is made without garlic. In a traditional Kerala sadya feast, he says, rasam is the second last course, had just before curd, which balances its strong flavours. If you are having rasam like a soup, Mathew suggests adding a little steamed rice for a dose of carbohydrate and texture.