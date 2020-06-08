Ratna Pathak, Kalki Koechlin and others tell stories for children under lockdown

Just over a month-old, Apalam Chapalam is proving to be immensely cathartic for its creators, narrators and those who view their stories. Adult listeners are involuntarily transported back to their childhood of languid afternoons steeped in stories, while narrators have found a renewed sense of purpose. One of them is Khan’s elderly relative, Kummi Chagtai Niazi, who shared a story about three princesses. Niazi was a host at All India Radio during her younger days and many years have passed since she interacted with an audience. After the release of this story on Instagram, Niazi’s daughter informed Khan that her mother was brimming with confidence and added, “It feels like she has come alive again."