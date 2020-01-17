Read and chill: This ‘anti-self-help’ book will help fix your everyday woes

Photo: iStock
17 Jan 2020 Somak Ghoshal

If you wake up feeling like the exploding head emoji every morning, journalist Naomi Datta’s new book may be what the doctor ordered. How To Be A Likeable Bigot (Penguin Random House, 299) is A Handbook For The Savvy Survivor. Surviving what? Most things that creep upon our urban, 9-5 grind, as we sit at our desks stewing in misery or dreaming of greener pastures. Some of the chapter titles: “How To Contribute Nothing To Team Meetings And Not Let Anyone Catch On", “How To Crack Woke Jokes". Read this if you want to be a “sulking liberal", a “chronic feel-gooder" or a “Kangaroo Dad". Datta says the book is meant for those who want to “live in relative peace, without being too wound up all the time". Now who wouldn’t like to get good at that?

