Recipe: A sweet start to the Parsi New Year

Puddings, especially Lagan-Nu-Custard, are synonymous with Parsi desserts. But, they are not the pièce de résistance in the New Year spread of a food-loving community that thrives in cities like Pune, Mumbai and small pockets of Kolkata. Today is Navroze, or the first day of the Parsi New Year. To begin the year on a sweet note, dishes such as Sagan Ni Sev and Sagan No Ravo are served during breakfast.“Sagan means auspicious. Traditionally, these are the only two sweets for Navroze," says food anthropologist Kurush Dalal who hails from the community. He adds that these days, kulfis, ice creams and puddings appear on the lunch or dinner table too.