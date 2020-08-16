Recipe: Reclaiming a Kashmiri Pandit Sunday lunch staple after lockdown

Mint brings you a traditional Kashmiri Pandit roganjosh recipe from Nalini Moti Sadhu, the owner and chef at Matamaal restaurant in Gurugram, Haryana, which serves traditional Kashmiri Pandit cuisine and breads, as well as some wazwan dishes. Sadhu says there are a couple of things one should keep in mind: The meat should be from the shoulder of the goat/lamb, the medium of cooking has to be mustard oil and the spices should be of good quality. Sadhu, who attributes her cooking skills to her late mother-in-law, Jigri, says they have come out with a roganjosh masala mix for a young generation on the run. You mix the masala in curd and add to the meat after browning it. Then you finish the cooking process in a pressure cooker. It can’t get simpler than that.