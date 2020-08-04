Recipes from the Maharashtrian Koli community with fresh catch from the sea

However, Bombay duck or bombil is available in abundance now and Kolis use it generously. “It’s really crazy. Bombil is eaten in several ways—dunked in curries, crisp fried and half-dried bombil is especially loved for a Koli delicacy called Bambooke bombil," says Anjali. The gelatinous fish is caught fresh from the sea and allowed to semi-dry for two or three days in bamboo scaffoldings that line sea shores. This is used for Bambooke bombil—a thickish gravy cooked in a ground masala paste containing coconut, green chillies, kokum, koli masala and coriander. Anjali says the fish is so delicate that they don’t use a spoon to stir. The cooking vessel is gently tilted from side to side to mix the ingredients.