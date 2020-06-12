Reinventing table tennis

“This is the need of the hour," says India’s No.2 paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, currently ranked 32 in the world. “We have been asking for increased prize money for a long time now. In the current scenario, unless you make it to the quarter-final of an event, you don’t make money. Everything, including the flight tickets and accommodation, comes out of our pocket, so it is difficult to make a living from the game if you don’t have sponsors. I hope the players can become more self-sufficient with this revamped structure."