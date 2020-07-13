Rethinking the angry young cop in Indian cinema

“I think vigilante films come out of lazy writing," said Mehta. He recalled an instance from the making of Shahid, his biopic on Shahid Azmi, the human-rights lawyer from Mumbai who defended Muslim youths accused of terrorism. “I had gone with the idea to a star [actor]. He had his own fixed idea on how things work in the courtroom. For him, the lawyer was like Sunny Deol in Damini: rippling muscles, almost going to hit the other lawyer... ‘This is what the audience wants to see,’ he said. ‘They don’t want to see a boring court’."