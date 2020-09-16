Review | HP Omen 15: This gaming notebook keeps it sleek and simple

Moving on to the keyboard—the keys are big enough, with adequate space in between to enable a decent typing experience. They are also RGB backlit, which means you can type or use the keyboard for gaming in the dark. The connectors are spread evenly so cables don’t clutter any one side of the machine. The LAN port, HDMI and audio jack are on the left while the USB Type C and USB type A ports are on the right. The 15.6-inch display looks expansive enough for most tasks, including gaming, which requires a panel big enough to appreciate the beauty and detailing of some of the modern AAA titles. The 1,920x1,080p resolution is standard, but the display stands out with its vivid colours and brightness of 300 nits. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, so the movement of objects in games is much smoother.