Review: Sushmita Sen strikes back with 'Aarya'

She shows the screen presence to slay a loaded line when a pathetic cohort asks why she hadn’t taken over the business yet. “First the men used to handle it," she pointedly says, in Hindi. “Now there aren’t any left." Other times she shrinks from saying things — like who will take charge, or what has happened to her daughter — as if saying them out loud will make them real. Sen is at her absolute best wordless, like when stifling a gasp or when, in my favourite moment, she can’t stop herself from smirking when told about her son’s first kiss.