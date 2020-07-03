Opinion | Review: 'The Politician' finally delivers on its promise

Nobody makes compelling gloss quite like Ryan Murphy—the man behind shows as vapid as Glee and as powerful as The People Vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story—but the first season of The Politician was as overdone as it was oversaturated. Taking visual cues from the great Wes Anderson, it traded that director’s sentimental minimalism for an overdose of hysterics. The promising story of a well-heeled young man grooming himself with the solitary goal of becoming president, it ended up in melodramatic alleyways, its story of manipulation and counter-manipulation hijacked by hammy characters and performances. In my review last year, I had lamented the soapy heart of the show and wished the hour-long episodes were tighter.