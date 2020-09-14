Rhea Chakraborty in prison—no bed or ceiling fan and a fear of covid-19 outbreak

“Most prisons are largely managed by male staff," says Raghavan. “There’s female staff—you may have one or two lady jailers and few female guards, for example. But most staff are lower down the prison hierarchy. Their ability to highlight the inmates’ issues is limited. This reflects in the treatment of the prisoners: they are treated at best in a patronizing manner, not as women with needs, some of which are the same as men, like legal aid, and some which may be different from men, like the need for gynecological treatment or issues related to care and support of their children."