RK Narayan’s Malgudi comes to life in Karnataka’s Arasalu

It is fitting that Arasalu railway station is where this vision has been brought to life. Not far from it is the village of Agumbe, where Nag had shot the bulk of the series. What's more, when asked about Malgudi, Narayan had once said that he first pictured not the whole town but just the railway station in it: “… a small platform with a banyan tree, a station master, and two trains a day, one coming and one going."