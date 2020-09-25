S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (1946-2020): Ten tracks to remember the singer

SPB, as his fans called him, began his film singing career in the 1960s. By the ‘80s, he was a huge star, singing across the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi industries. Known to Hindi viewers as the voice of Kamal Haasan in Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Saagar, he later sang for Salman Khan in two of the biggest hits of the ‘90s, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Here are 10 tracks from his Hindi film career to remember SPB by.