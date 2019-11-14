PEN America released a statement on Thursday requesting the government of India to reconsider its decision to revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status of writer Aatish Taseer. The OCI status grants non-resident Indians a permanent visa to enter and stay in the country indefinitely.

Over 260 signatories from across the world – including Salman Rushdie, Amitav Ghosh and Jhumpa Lahiri – urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review his administration's action. “We are extremely concerned that Taseer appears to have been targeted for an extremely personal form of retaliation due to his writing and reporting that has been critical of the Indian government," the appeal said. The government’s move, it added, “flies in the face of India’s traditions of free and open debate and respect for a diversity of views."

Taseer’s OCI was cancelled last week allegedly for concealing his father’s nationality. The writer, however, believes it was a motivated attack for his criticism of the Modi administration.

In May, Taseer wrote a cover story for Time magazine with the headline, ‘India’s Divider in Chief’, a scathing indictment of Modi’s first term in power. He accused the prime minister of failing to revive the economy and creating “an atmosphere of poisonous religious nationalism in India".

Since then he is facing retaliation online from supporters of the prime minister and the government. Sambit Patra, one of the spokespersons of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, labelled him a Pakistani, which eventually led to the OCI row.

Taseer, a British citizen who holds a green card in the US, was born in London in 1980. His parents, the Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and the late Pakistani politician Salman Taseer, never married. Taseer came to live in India in 1982 with his mother, who was his sole legal guardian, and never met his father until 2002.

Since 2007, Taseer has written a series of books that deal with the question of what it means to be modern and Indian. From Sanskrit poetry to Urdu literature, India’s rich intellectual and cultural traditions run through his work. He has also repeatedly and openly engaged with his troubled heritage in his writing.

“Quite beyond the world of the legalese, it’s obvious that I have not engaged in any behaviour of concealment. If I was trying to hide any information, I would not have been writing books and articles about my father," Taseer told Lounge in an interview on Wednesday.

Revocation of the OCI status of an individual may lead to them to being placed on a blacklist, preventing their future entry into India. “I absolutely intend to fight back," Taseer told Lounge, when asked about the way forward for him.