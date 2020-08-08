Sayonara sourdough, ni hao bao buns

Kim, who swears by the comfort of baos stuffed with crispy chicken, says the closest Indian counterpart is the Goan pao. There are textural variations but Goan pao and vinegar-spiked sausages can give McDonald’s a run for its money. So it may not come as a surprise that just a month ago, Bengaluru-based home chef Alisha Da Lima Leitao launched a stuffed pao home delivery service, Whattaypao, on Instagram. Leitao is Goan and the menu, true to her roots, features fillings such as cafreal, xacuti and rechaedo in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Traditionally, there is no such thing as a stuffed pao, for these are breads that accompany Goan gravies and breakfasts. But Leitao sensed that if she combined the two, it could offer a no-frills, wholesome snack for our time-scarce, work-from-home lives. Somewhat like baos, which are considered easy-to-prepare snacks in China.