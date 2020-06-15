Sex, lies and job loss: Shobhaa De on her weekly lockdown stories

The suddenness of the pandemic hit us all in different and complex ways. So many of us were taken off guard, and left confused, even lost. The rhythm of our lives was broken overnight. Our own vulnerabilities surfaced with such intensity, that there were just two options left—surrender to the sense of loss, or mine our emotions. The stories came to me in a torrent! It sounds unhinged but I started to hear different voices. As a storyteller, my instinctive response was to start chronicling these voices. And almost as if by magic, a structure appeared—internal monologues.