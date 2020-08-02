Shayamal Vallabhjee: External environment alone doesn't guarantee you success

For the longest time, I focused primarily on the external environment. In fact, I still spend a considerable amount of time engineering an athlete’s external environment for success. However, after spending time in the Buddhist monasteries in Japan, studying Vedic sciences and learning the art of pranayama (breath work) from traditional yogis in the Himalayas, my perspective has shifted. I have come to understand that we are at first strongly influenced by our external environment; and then, through mindfulness, we can cultivate the ability to rise above the trappings of our external environment. Eventually, with years of practice, we can master the art of mindful awareness. This deep state of awareness is so potent that those who attain it have the power to influence (or transcend) their environment. In other words, mastery over our internal environment eventually translates into the external.