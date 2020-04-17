The one faint silver lining during this long period of lockdown is an increased awareness of how much we—the affluent middle classes—consume in our daily lives. And, an extension of this knowledge, reflections on how we can reduce our demands on the earth. How much do we really need to live a good life? Does everything that we want add value to our choices? The Swedish have a word for this feeling: lago. It means “not too little, not too much, just right", as Linnea Dunne explains in her book, Lagom: The Swedish Art Of Balanced Living (Hachette India, ₹499). From baking bread to foraging to forming meaningful relationships, this beautifully designed volume is full of ideas to reduce your environmental impact.