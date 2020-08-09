Shelf Help | Tidy up your outer and inner disorder1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 08:00 AM IST
Finding perfect happiness isn’t really the answer to tame the chaos around and inside you
Finding perfect happiness isn’t really the answer to tame the chaos around and inside you
Chaos surrounds us every hour, each day of our lives—whether in the external world or inside us. But the “antidote to chaos", as clinical psychologist Jordan B. Peterson shows in this best-selling book, is not finding perfect happiness. Rather, it is the ability to find meaning in disorder. 12 Rules For Life (Penguin Random House, ₹499) provokes you to look searchingly into yourself, the choices you have made, and the standards you have set for yourself. Operating both at the practical and philosophical levels, Peterson’s ideas will make you pause and think.
A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated